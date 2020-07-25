Kyrene School District board member issues controversial response over concerns about reopening schools

Katie Giel, the woman who sent the email to board member John King, was so shocked by the email replies she received, she posted the exchange on Twitter.

PHOENIX — A Kyrene School District Governing Board member’s response over concerns about reopening schools is now at the center of controversy.

Giel said she sent an email to King regarding her concerns about back-to-school plans and how it would impact teachers.

“When we’re having these really difficult conversations about what to do and how to help our kids in the fall that we’re not forgetting about our teachers,” Giel said.

Giel’s email reading in part, “I know these are heavy decisions that fall on your shoulders and I implore you to protect the safety of our students and teachers above all else.”

In King’s first reply he says, “I am forwarding this to the district leadership. You will be contacted by the appropriate authorities. This may or may not affect your JD. I’d be careful writing such emails with this kind of verbiage.”

And in another response, King calls Giel’s concerns about teachers “uninformed” saying, “Your teacher friends are able to cancel their contracts without penalty. Why don’t you go plead with them.”

“It’s just absolutely unacceptable behavior for an elected official to have,” Giel said. “Especially for him to threaten my career which is just so personal and so unnecessary.”

Deam of ASU’s Law School, Douglas Sylvester, is among the hundreds who have responded to Giel’s Tweet, saying he votes in Kyrene adding, “Threats to our student are not only ridiculous but vile. I hope he apologizes soon and realizes Ms. Giel’s JD is much safer than his elected position.”

Mr. King might want to know that I vote in Kyrene. Also, his threats to our student are not only ridiculous but vile. I hope he apologies soon and realizes that Ms. Giel’s JD is much safer than his elected position...@BadLegalTakes — Douglas Sylvester (@asulawdean) July 23, 2020

A spokesperson for Kyrene School District tells 12 News the district does not comment on individual board member exchanges, adding Governing Board members speak for themselves, “when not speaking as a governing body.”

12 News tried contacting King via email and phone, but have not received a response back.

“I felt like I was conveying to him how empathetic I was to the position he was in, but unfortunately just the mention of teacher safety and the responsibility that he holds really set him off,” Giel said.

Giel is now hoping teachers aren’t lost in the return-to-school conversation.