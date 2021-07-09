12 News A+ Teacher of the Week: Cassie Arias from Montessori School

Through the challenges of the past year from COVID, to a recent storm the left her room flooded, Arias said the kids have kept her going.

PHOENIX — This week’s 12 News A+ teacher comes to us from Mesa, where she teaches first through third grade at Montessori school, now in her 10th year of teaching.

Her husband told us he wanted to recognize her for not only being an awesome teacher but also for juggling her role as a mom of three while going to college at the same time.

“We’re going to her classroom to surprise her,” said Javier Arias, as he heads to his wife Cassie’s classroom.

“Hey babe, how’s it going? Surprise! I nominated you for the teacher of the week,” he said. “Don’t start crying, because I’ll start crying… but you are the 12 News A+ teacher of the week. Congratulations!"

"Thank you,” Cassie said, completely overjoyed.

“Obviously the past 18 months has been extremely tough on you, and your perseverance of not only working from home and being able to adjust, your perseverance of being able to overcome the challenges,” he said. “You’re grinding day-in and day-out, you’re being a mom, you are going to school at the same time. you were up until 11 o’clock last night working on your project.”

“I don’t tell you enough how much I appreciate you being an amazing mother and I know you love teaching and you do it very passionately. I love you,” he said.

“I’m very surprised and just very thankful,” she said. “He’s been always great about recognizing everything that I do and really just being appreciative.”

Through the challenges of the past year from COVID, to a recent storm the left her room flooded, Cassie said the kids have kept her going.

“And the kids didn’t even miss a beat,” she said. “They came in and you know, we just kept going. They become my second home here… lucky I get them for three years.”

Cassie credits her husband and family for all their support.

“It means so much because they're the backbones,” she said. “The ones that support me so much, thank you!”

Congratulations, Miss Cassie!

Do you know a teacher who has made a difference in your life? Send in a nomination, by emailing us at connect@12news.com. Be sure to include the teacher's name, why they deserve to be recognized and your contact information.

12 News on YouTube