A Peoria kindergarten teacher, who pushes her students to become the best they can be, is getting some love from a couple of former students.

They came back to her classroom at Sky View Elementary School to say thank you for building a solid foundation for their education.

Gretchen Pahia nominated Gina Welling to be our 12 News A+ Teacher of the Week. Both of her sons, who are now in 7th and 4th grades, had her as a teacher.

“They are just flourishing young men, amazing students and I credit Mrs. Welling for a big part of that, because she started the foundation for my children in education,” said Pahia.

“When I came to this classroom, it was the most nerve-racking day of my life and after the first day, I felt so comfortable with Mrs. Welling,” said Gretchen’s son AC. “She’s just helped me a lot... I really wouldn’t be where I am if it weren’t for Mrs. Welling.”

“Thank you for teaching me,” he said.

Gretchen says Mrs. Welling is patient, caring and firm when needed.

“My boys would not be the same without having your leadership and expertise,” she said. “Once a Welling child, always a Welling child.”

“This is awesome,” said Gina Welling. “I love teaching. There’s no better calling other than being a wife and a mother.”

“I make a difference… I love what I do,” she said. “Thank you so much, I love you guys… this is so cool.”

“Yeah, it’s very cool,” said Pahia. “We are just glad to be a part of your little world.”

Their gratitude is reaching far beyond the kindergarten years.

If you know a deserving teacher who should be recognized, send us an email to connect@12news.com.