12 News A+ Teacher of the Week: Alicia Russell from Starlight Park Elementary School

PHOENIX — In this week’s 12 News A+ teacher series, we’re honoring a 4th-grade teacher who has devoted her life to being the best possible teacher and mentor.

She’s proving to her students they can do anything, and for her personally, that means teaching while fighting colon cancer.

“I’m here today to surprise Alicia Russell, one of our 4th-grade teachers for being an A+ Teacher of the Week,” said Susanna Huntley, principal at Starlight Park Elementary School in Phoenix, as she heads to Alicia Russell’s classroom.

“She’s one of our team leaders,” she said. “Every day she gets them to chant, she gets them to sing… she gets them to be engaged in learning.”

Much to Ms. Russell’s surprise, the principal and the 12 News team walked into her class, for what was about to be a very special moment.

“Hello, Ms. Russell and scholars,” Huntley said. “You have been nominated as the channel 12 A+ Teacher of the Week. Congratulations!"

Her students – filled with excitement, gave her a round of applause.

“Not only do you show up every day as an excellent educator, but you are also a beautiful person,” she said. “You are always positive, you are kind, you’re compassionate and you take care of your students as if they were your own. Thank you for everything you do Ms. Russell.”

“Oh my gosh! Thank you,” Ms. Russell exclaimed, holding back tears.

Ms. Russell was nominated by Jenny Patton, a mom of a student she tutored five years ago.

In a video message, she said, “Congratulations Alicia! Starlight Park Elementary is so very lucky to have you as a teacher on their staff.”

She went on to say Starlight Park’s elementary school motto is “Reach for the Stars,” and Ms. Russell certainly does that every day.

Patton said the mentorship between Ms. Russell and her daughter, Kaylee, has turned into a friendship. They’ve witnessed Ms. Russell’s strength and courage through her battle with colon cancer.

“You are courageous. You are brave. You are strong. You are a warrior,” Patton said. “That’s why I call you 'Wonder Woman.'”

“I cannot thank you enough,” Russell said. “You’re such a good friend and I love you both very much.”

Ms. Russell, who is now in her 18th year at Starlight, is leading by example for her students. This lesson - teaching them how to be a warrior through adversities in life.

“You just can’t give up… you just have to keep going,” Russell said. “I’m so glad that you came. Thank you for visiting us."

Ms. Russell just finished eight months of chemo, but still has one more surgery in October.

Congratulations and best of luck! You are truly a warrior.

