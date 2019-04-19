PHOENIX — This week’s A+ Teacher of the Week is one that’s sure to move you. We received a nomination from the mother of a student who says her daughter has struggled in school since the day she set foot in her first classroom.

This year, she says they met a teacher who changed both of their lives.

Mrs. Erica Burrell at Simpson School in Phoenix has helped her go from a student who was barely getting by, to one who is thriving with confidence.

“You are the 12 News Teacher of the Week,” said Julie Brown alongside her daughter Angelica, thanking her teacher Erica Burrell for changing her life.

“Thank you for everything that you do for my baby,” said Brown.

“You’re so welcome girl,” said Burrell.

It’s a journey that hasn’t been easy.

“We’ve had such a hard time with Angelica since kindergarten... this is the first year that she’s had A’s on her report card… this is the first year that I haven’t had a call home every day about you need to come get this little girl, she’s hugging a toilet, she’s running out of classrooms, she’s hiding under desks, she’s fighting with people, so I thank you for everything that you do with her,” said Brown. “It means so much to the both of us.”

Mrs. Burrell is honored for the recognition.

“You’re so welcome,” she said. “This is my girl... she is phenomenal, she is extremely smart, she is in every club the school has to offer.”

“I like it when you smile,” Angelica said. “I like your hugs... I’ve been looking for a teacher like you.”

Angelica says she’s always there when she’s down and she has turned her life around.

“...make me have A’s and make me smile all the time and she gives the best hugs,” Angelica said.

“You decided you were going to make A’s, you decided you were going to be on level four, you decided you wanted to start participating in the community,” said Burrell. “Those were things that you decided for yourself and we are super proud of you.”

Mrs. Burrell says she is overwhelmed with joy, appreciation and gratitude.

She works hard to make sure her students are progressing.

“It’s really beautiful when you see that it is working,” said Burrell. “I’m very touched... Angelica knows I adore her and I’m very grateful. “

