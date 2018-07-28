PHOENIX - Hundreds of kids will be going to school with the supplies they need thanks to a back-to-school event in south Phoenix Saturday morning.

In its sixth year, the "Tools 4 Schools" drive has grown from providing 2,000 backpacks to underprivileged children to more than 15,000 that were handed out Saturday.

And lines to get in were packed as some parents and their kids started to line up as early as 2 a.m.

Esmeralda Vasquez said if it wasn’t for back-to-school drives and events her boys would likely go to school without the supplies they need

“I have four kids and it’s hard to get them all their backpacks,” said Vasquez.

She was recently unemployed and says it took her six months to find work.

“There was a lot of jobs but they were only paying minimum wage that’s not gonna get me anywhere,” she said.

Organizers for the “Tools 4 School” drive say donations and business sponsorships are up.

Latina Walkins says she spent $600 getting her five children ready for school last year.

And even though both she and her husband are employed, events like this "come in handy for large families,” she said.

Organizers say as long as the demand for supplies continues, so will their drive to give back to school kids in need.

