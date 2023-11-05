14-year-old whiz kid graduates from ASU with degree in sociology

Gavin Munson has been accumulating college credits since he was 10 years old!

TEMPE, Ariz — It was graduation fever at Arizona State University Thursday as students geared up to make their ceremonial graduation walk.

Earlier in the day, families flooded the old main campus in Tempe, snapping photos of their loved ones in full caps and gowns.



And among the graduates was 14-year-old whiz kid Gavin Munson.

Munson has been accumulating college credits since he was 10 years old and will graduate with his bachelor's degree in sociology.

"You know, I was so young, I didn't notice how absurd that was, like how much of a leap that was, but my parents would drop me off. I go to class, and I, you know, I just sit in the classroom and learn that just about normal life for me. And then, from there, I graduated and looked for a college, and ASU fit me perfectly."

Gavin will be the youngest student graduating Thursday, along with 19,000 of his peers.

