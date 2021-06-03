12-year-old Valley prodigy creates STEM program for girls of color

Joined by Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari, Alena Wicker unveiled her new Brown STEM Girl program.

PHOENIX — Alena Wicker might be young and soft-spoken, but she's on a mission to get more girls who look like her into the male-dominated fields of science and engineering.

Alena made her first appearance on 12 news when she spoke to reporter Niala Charles about her recent acceptance into ASU’s engineering program.

At the age of 12, she will be one of the youngest students to throw up pitchforks this summer.

"I am here to support engineers of the future," she said.

Joined by Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari, Alena unveiled her new Brown STEM Girl program that aims to help young women of color gain careers in science, engineering, and math.

With the help of Valley Metro and Engineers of the Future Alena wants to help girls 10 to 17 sharpen their skills to prepare them for college.

To learn more about Alena, go to her website.