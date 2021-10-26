12 News A+ Teacher: Roosevelt Elementary’s Sarah Owens

The mom of one of her students nominated her for a list of reasons, but she especially loves her upbeat and fun, yet “let’s get to business,” personality.

MESA, Ariz. — We’re honoring a Mesa educator who teaches kids with autism and helps them find their special gifts. She encourages them to share those gifts with others while inspiring them along the way.

“We nominated Mrs. Owens because she is just an amazing teacher and deserves the recognition… And my son obviously loves her,” said Alma Garcia. “We just want to give her a little happy.”

Garcia and her son, Kye, prepared to surprise his teacher, Sarah Owens. She teaches 1st and 2nd grade at Roosevelt Elementary School in Mesa and works with students with autism, among others.

“Kye isn’t very verbal,” she said. “He doesn’t really speak much, and just being in her class you can just see his joy when he comes. He knows the day of the week, Wednesday, ‘Oh it’s science Wednesday, yes!’”

Garcia said Mrs. Owens has been able to not only get her son to excel in his work but also his speech.

“It’s amazing to watch,” she said.

Kye was all smiles, knowing the surprise visit was just around the corner.

“I’m excited!” he said.

With flowers and a balloon in hand, Garcia and Kye walk into her classroom.

“Surprise! You’re the A+ Teacher of the Week!” she said. “Congratulations!”

“Thank you, guys!” Mrs. Owens said. “Thank you,” she told Kye as he handed her the bouquet and gave her a hug.

“You’ve made it so easy for me to be able to go to work,” Garcia told Mrs. Owens holding back tears. “And know that my kid is in good hands, and he loves you and we love you, so thank you!”

Emotions - running high.

The heartfelt words mean so much.

“Honestly, it’s not what I do, it’s what they do,” Owens said. “They come ready, they persevere through whatever struggle they may have and every single one of them has something amazing to show us.”

“Kye is pretty awesome,” she added. “They’re all awesome. I’m a pretty lucky teacher.”

“Our motto at Roosevelt is 'inspire, dream, empower, achieve and strive and you do all of those things every day,'” said Christine Gutierrez, principal. “We’re so lucky to have you at Roosevelt as a rough rider.”

“Thank you, I appreciate it,” Owens said.

Congratulations Mrs. Owens! If you'd like to nominate a teacher who’s made a difference in your life - to be recognized as a 12 News A+ Teacher, send in your nomination by emailing connect@12news.com.

Be sure to include the teacher's name, why they deserve to be recognized and your contact information.

