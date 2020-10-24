Scottsdale schools may shift to virtual learning after COVID-19 cases spike in the area, district says

Echo Canyon, Navajo, Pima, Arcadia, Hopi, Ingleside, Tavan, Chaparral, Cherokee, and Kiva schools may have to pause in-person learning due to increased COVID cases.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — 10 schools in Scottsdale Unified School District were advised they may need to pause in-person learning due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, a school district newsletter released to parents said.

The email said that schools within the 85018, 85251 and 85253 zip codes may need to transition to virtual learning due to being over the 100 positive cases per 100,000 people metric established by the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Maricopa County Department of Public Health.

The schools at-risk of transitioning are Echo Canyon, Navajo, Pima, Arcadia, Hopi, Ingleside, Tavan, Chaparral, Cherokee, and Kiva, according to the newsletter sent out by the district.

The email said that onsite support will still be available at the affected schools if a transition back to virtual learning is needed.