TONOPAH, Ariz. - The driver of the car involved in a fatal motorcycle crash, who left the scene, has turned himself into police, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Miguel A. Lopez, 33, was driving a silver Toyota Prius around noon Oct. 18 southbound on Wintersburg Road south of Van Buren Street. That was when Lopez moved into the northbound lane to pass a tractor-trailer as a group of five motorcyclists were traveling northbound on the road, coming the other way.

Lopez went on the shoulder, trying to avoid motorcyclists, but one of the motorcyclists lost control trying to avoid the Prius and crashed head on into the tractor trailer and his motorcycle crashed into a second motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist who crashed into the tractor trailer was pronounced dead on the scene and the rider of the second motorcycle was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Lopez did not stop after the crash and left the scene.

After turning himself in, Lopez was booked into the 4th Avenue Jail on one count of leaving the scene of a fatal traffic collision.

