The crash happened near northbound I-17 in Yavapai County, officials said.

BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. — Daisy Mountain Fire Medical personnel responded to a crash on I-17 after a driver careened off the road and fell 200 feet into a ravine Thursday night.

The crash happened near milepost 249 in Black Canyon City, officials said.

Fire personnel worked to rescue the trapped driver. There's no word on the condition of the driver.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.