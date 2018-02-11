Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle spent the day with Rep. Martha McSally in an attempt to get out the vote ahead of Election Day.

"Are you sick of winning yet?" Trump Jr. asked the crowd of onlookers in Sun City Thursday.

Trump Jr.'s visit is the latest in a line of big names campaigning for McSally. The list includes President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Mitt Romney.

Democratic candidate Kyrsten Sinema has not brought in any big names to rally support, instead of focusing on her grassroots organization. On Thursday, she spent time with veterans.

Already, more than 1 million votes have been cast in this election, with more expected in the coming days.

The race between McSally and Sinema is expected to be a key seat in the Senate where Republicans hold a slim majority.

The electoral map looks good for Republicans to maintain control of the Senate, regardless of the Sinema/McSally race. However, it could have a longer impact down the road and with key votes in the Senate.