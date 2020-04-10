x
DOC officer seriously injured in motorcycle crash

The motorcycle collided with an SUV causing serious injuries, authorities said.
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A motorcycle crash on Saturday afternoon left a Department of Corrections officer seriously injured. Around noon, a motorcycle and an SUV collided in an intersection of Sarival Avenue and I-10, police said.

The motorcyclist, identified as DOC officer Savion Chavez, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. His family has made a GoFundMe page for expected medical expenses. 

Chavez is in the ICU with two broken legs, two broken bones, bruised lungs and internal bleeding, according to the GoFundMe. 

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available. 

