DOC officer seriously injured in motorcycle crash

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A motorcycle crash on Saturday afternoon left a Department of Corrections officer seriously injured. Around noon, a motorcycle and an SUV collided in an intersection of Sarival Avenue and I-10, police said.
The motorcyclist, identified as DOC officer Savion Chavez, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. His family has made a GoFundMe page for expected medical expenses.
Chavez is in the ICU with two broken legs, two broken bones, bruised lungs and internal bleeding, according to the GoFundMe.
This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.