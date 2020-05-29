WATCH LIVE: Calls for justice ring through Denver's streets for a second night

The second day of protests comes less than 24 hours after protests in downtown Denver erupted, with videos showing shattered windows, blocked highways and more.

DENVER — The second day of rallies and protests in response to the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minnesota remained largely peaceful for most of the day as a group of dozens gathered at the Colorado Capitol and marched in downtown Denver for hours Friday afternoon and evening.

However, as the protests wore into the night there were more clashes with police, as some protesters were seen lobbing water bottles and other objects at officers and had tear gas, flashbangs and other chemicals tossed back at them.

As the chaos was beginning, other protesters were preaching peace and urging the crowds to start heading home.

The second day of rallies began around noon.

Dozens of protesters were seen walking from the Capitol down to the 16th Street mall with homemade signs, chanting "hands up, don't shoot," "George Floyd" and "black lives matter."

"It's not enough to just say something on Facebook, you need to go out and you need to say something to their face, otherwise no one's gonna care and it's not gonna change," said protester TJ Smith from Lakewood.

One of the lead protesters told the crowd over a megaphone to behave peacefully, and that doing otherwise would take away from their message.

One man who attended the rally, Aubrey Rose, told 9NEWS Reporter Jeremy Jojola that he spent 18 years in the military. He stopped to give a Denver Police officer a hug as he marched downtown.

Later in the afternoon, protesters moved to East Colfax Avenue, where SWAT officers were seen at the scene monitoring the protest.

People were seen on Sky9 footage spray painting a statue outside the Capitol, as well as places in downtown Denver.

After seven hours of protesting, several groups began getting into confrontations with police.

This was around the same time a large group had gathered at the City and County Building calling for freedom and preaching peaceful protest.

Other protesters were heard urging the group to head home for the night.

At one point, protesters also blocked Lincoln Street and 13th Avenue, keeping drivers from getting to the capitol building.

Police cleared the intersection using flash bangs and tear gas after a few minutes.

This all comes one day after Thursday's protest in Denver, which was meant to be a statement against police brutality after a video shared widely on social media showed a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck while he was heard saying “I can’t breathe.”

That officer and other officers at the scene have all been fired, and on Friday, Minnesota Dept. of Public Safety Commissioner John Mark Harrington announced one former officer, Derek Chauvin, has been arrested in connection with Floyd's death.

The video of the arrest led to protests across the country – including in Minneapolis where crowds set fires and looted businesses.

Thursday's Denver event also began peacefully, but eventually the crowd that had initially gathered at the Capitol separated into multiple groups. One of them marched down the 16th Street Mall and toward Interstate 25 via 20th Street, where they ultimately crowded onto the highway and blocked traffic.

While there was no widespread violence, there were some incidents that prompted police to deploy tear gas in an effort to disperse crowds that had blocked streets.

Graffiti was painted on the Capitol building, and a state patrol cruiser as well as a vehicle belonging to Democratic State Sen. Leroy Garcia had their windows shattered.

Another video taken near the Capitol showed a driver apparently swerve in an effort to hit a protester. Denver Police said Friday they were aware of the video but had not yet identified either the driver of the vehicle or the man who was struck by the vehicle.

Thirteen people were arrested following Thursday's protests and three officers were injured, according to Denver city officials.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said the city's officers used "restraint" in response to the protesters, and held a news conference Friday calling for ensuing gatherings to be peaceful.

He also condemned Floyd's death.

"Like many in our community, I am outraged at the senseless murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. His life matters," Hancock said. "I am proud that many in Denver have wanted to join the chorus of those across the country demanding justice and consequences for his life being taken too early."