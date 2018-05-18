Lee Graves rarely gets fast food, but Thursday morning he was running late so he decided to stop and grab a Coke with his breakfast. That stop would lead to hours in the hospital and a promise he won’t be stopping at a McDonald’s again.

Thursday morning, Graves pulled through the McDonald's drive-thru at 3552 Blanding Blvd., Jacksonville, and orders a large Coke with some food. However, after paying he was handed a small Coke at the window. Graves says he whispered to a cashier that he ordered a large.

The worker returned roughly 30 seconds later and handed him the drink he asked for, however once he put the drink in his cup-holder and circled the building he knew something wasn’t right.

“As I was about to go out to Blanding, the Coke started foaming out of control, like it erupted like a volcano.” Graves then took a few quick sips thinking it would stop the drink from foaming and going all over the inside of his truck. The Jacksonville resident said he held the Coke out the window and it continued to foam.

“When I took the lid off ... there is a blob of blue slime right in the top of the Coke sitting there,” he said. Graves asked the manager if they had anything in the store that could’ve turned the drink blue. They told him no.

Lee Graves alleges that a McDonald's employee snuck a detergent pod in his soda after he told her "this was supposed to be a large coke."

Graves then said he was about to dump the drink out, but noticed a change. “At this point, the Coke is almost clear and as I dump it out on the ground, something about the size of a golf-ball fell out of the bottom of the cup, looks like a white rock. At that point, I almost instantly knew that something was going on.”

Graves said the first gulp that he took tasted like chlorine, but he didn’t want to believe it. He got filings at the dentist the day before and thought maybe his taste buds were off.

Graves said he felt ok for about an hour then felt like he was going to vomit or have to use the bathroom, so he decided to go to the hospital. Graves said he was there for about six hours and staff wanted to keep him, but he decided he’d be more comfortable at home and return if things got worse.

He was sent home with prescription for nausea.

Graves told First Coast News he is not a regular customer at the Blanding Boulevard McDonald's, has never seen the employee before who he thinks slipped something in his drink, and has no reason to believe he did anything wrong.

“Had I had words with the girl, been rude, I could’ve understood to some degree, but all I did was literally whisper to her that, ‘hey this should’ve been a large’.”

Graves filed an incident report with McDonald’s and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

He says he hopes justice is served and hopes there are repercussions for the store and/or the employee he believes put something in his drink. Graves said there is lesson for everyone out there to take from his painful experience.

“Stay safe, keep your eyes open, if something tastes funny, don’t drink it, if you’re coke just all of a sudden starts foaming for no reason, take it back, take it to the police to get investigated, there’s definitely something wrong.”

McDonald’s did respond to First Coast News questions about this alleged incident saying,

“Serving my customers safe, high quality food and beverages is a top priority for me. We take this claim very seriously and are investigating the matter,” said Edgard Gerena, McDonald’s Owner/Operator.

© 2018 WTLV