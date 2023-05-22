Phoenix man indicted for suspected murder of Lauren Heike

A grand jury has indicted Zion William Teasley with a count of first-degree murder, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced.

PHOENIX — The man accused of murdering Lauren Heike in north Phoenix was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced on Monday.

Heike was found with 15 stab wounds and torn clothing indicating she was chased over or through a nearby barbed wire fence on a hiking trail near Libby Street and 66th Way on April 29, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Police arrested 22-year-old Zion William Teasley on suspicion of killing Heike almost a week later on May 4.

A county grand jury indicted Teasley with one count of first-degree murder on Monday.

“My heart goes out to the victim’s family and the pain they are experiencing losing their loved one in this manner,” said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. “Our office will work diligently to seek justice for Lauren and her family.”

Teasley's arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday morning.





