Yuma parents charged with murder in death of 1-year-old

YUMA, Ariz. — A Yuma couple has been charged with murder for the death of their toddler, police said Monday.

Officers got reports of a child having trouble breathing at a home near S Avenue B and 22nd Street Sunday afternoon.

The 1 year and 10-month-old girl at the home was rushed to Yuma Regional Medical where she was pronounced dead.

The girl’s parents, 39-year-old James Givens and 28-year-old Jamie McBride, were arrested by police and charged with 1st-degree murder.

Police haven’t explained the circumstances behind the girl’s death and say the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Yuma police at 928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.