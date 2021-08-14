Yuma medical center employee arrested for alleged sexual abuse

Authorities said a Yuma medical center employee sexually abused three adult men.

YUMA, Ariz. — A medical center employee was arrested after officials said he sexually abused three men between 2020 and 2021.

Jose Arias was arrested Friday around 10:45 p.m. for multiple charges, police said.

Yuma Police Department said Arias, an employee at Yuma Regional Medical Center is facing charges for sexual abuse, sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse.

Authorities are alleging that Arias sexually abused three adult men between December 2020 and August 2021.

It is not clear if the abused men were patients of the medical center, however, officials said the center is fully cooperating during the investigation.

