Yuma County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in firearms theft

Deputies are searching for 34-year-old Joshua Fertig of Yuma in connection with the theft.

YUMA, Ariz. — Yuma County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect in connection with a firearm theft at the 10500 block of South Emerald Avenue in Yuma on Sunday.

Joshua Fertig, 34, entered a residence around 9 p.m. and stole several firearms. He left in a gray Mazda RX8, deputies said.

The Sheriff's Office is recommending that no one approach the suspect because he could be armed.