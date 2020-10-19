Yuma County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in firearms theft

YUMA, Ariz. — Yuma County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect in connection with a firearm theft at the 10500 block of South Emerald Avenue in Yuma on Sunday.
Joshua Fertig, 34, entered a residence around 9 p.m. and stole several firearms. He left in a gray Mazda RX8, deputies said.
The Sheriff's Office is recommending that no one approach the suspect because he could be armed.
Anyone with information can call 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. Anonymous tips are also accepted on the Yuma County Sheriff's Office website.