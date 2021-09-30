Yuma bus driver is accused of endangerment; 21 students hurt

Police said 41-year-old Nona Scott was booked into jail Tuesday on suspicion of 44 counts of endangerment, 21 counts of assault and one count of false reporting.

YUMA, Ariz. — A Yuma school bus driver is accused of intentionally slamming on the brakes during her route last week, injuring 21 of the 44 students aboard, according to police.

Police said 41-year-old Nona Scott was booked into jail Tuesday on suspicion of 44 counts of endangerment, 21 counts of assault and one count of false reporting.

It wasn't immediately known if Scott had a lawyer yet who can speak on her behalf.

Police said Scott initially told officers that something ran across the road as the bus was going through a parking lot on an after-school route around 4 p.m. Thursday and she had to hit the brakes hard.

That reportedly caused most of the students to jolt forward into the seat in front of them.

Police didn't say whether any of the 21 students who reported being hurt were injured beyond bumps and bruises or taken to a hospital for treatment.

Through further investigation and interviews, police say it's believed the hard braking by Scott was intentional although the motive remains unclear.

Police said the students were from Yuma School District 1, but declined to specify which school the children attend.

Up to Speed