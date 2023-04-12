Yuma man sentenced to 87 months for insurance fraud

Millan’s conviction was related to several insurance fraud schemes that took place in Yuma between 2018 and 2020, the FBI said.

YUMA, Ariz. — A Yuma man has been sentenced after being found guilty of insurance fraud, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.

Isrrael Millan, III, 43, was found guilty of conspiracy, wire and mail fraud and money laundering on Dec. 13, 2022, the FBI said. Last week, a U.S. District Judge sentenced Millan to 87 months and ordered him to pay $391,279.45 in restitution to the victim insurance companies.

The schemes reportedly included staging car crashes and deliberately flooding residences, then submitting fraudulent claims to insurance companies.

On one of the incidents in June 2019, Millan allegedly participated with two individuals he reportedly recruited and deliberately crashed a U-Haul moving truck into the Sunshine Market and Liquors Convenience Store in Yuma.

Millan then allegedly worked as a general contractor and made fraudulent claims in reference to the damage caused by these incidents in an effort to collect insurance proceeds, according to the FBI.

