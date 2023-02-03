Young child dies in Phoenix, suspect in custody

Court records show the child died Thursday morning. Police have arrested the man who was watching the child before the 18-month-old was injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A suspect has been booked into the Maricopa County jail on suspicion of being involved in the death of an 18-month-old child.

Diego Garcia, 23, is facing felony charges after a young child he was watching ended up in the hospital with severe injuries, court records show.

The child had sustained injuries to their head, lip, cheek, and abdomen.

The suspect had been in a relationship with the child's mother and was watching the child while the mother was working. When the mother came home, she noticed the child was unresponsive and had injuries on their face, records show.

Garcia allegedly told police multiple different stories explaining how the child was injured.

The child was taken to the hospital and died Thursday morning. An autopsy will be conducted to determine how the child died.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

What is the Valley?

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.