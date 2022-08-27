Yarnell woman killed in pedestrian crash with YCSO Sergeant

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said that the 74-year-old was struck by a Sergeant driving home from his shift.

YARNELL, Ariz. — An investigation is underway after a Yarnell woman was struck and killed by a Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Sergeant in a pedestrian crash on Friday.

Around 7 p.m. Friday night, 74-year-old Donna Gordon was struck by an off-duty YCSO Sergeant while she was crossing the street near Highway 89 and Post Street in Yarnell, officials said.

A release from the sheriff's office confirmed that the Sergeant was driving home from his shift at the time of the crash.

At this time, impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is currently being handled by the Department of Public Safety's Vehicular Crimes Unit, said officials with the sheriff's office.

The name of the Sergeant has not yet been released. Authorities said that more information will be available when the investigation is complete.

