Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect who tried to abduct 8-year-old girl

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man suspected of attempting to abduct an 8-year-old girl in the Castle Canyon Mesa area near Prescott Valley on Tuesday evening.
Deputies said a girl was riding her bike around 5:45 p.m. near East Duchess Drive and East Princess Lane when a man in a black truck stopped in the street.
The man reportedly opened his truck door and reached out to grab the girl, according to deputies.
A witness told the girl to run away. And the man sped away.
The suspect is described as a white man in his twenties with red or orange hair wearing a white shirt.
The truck is described as shiny black with a black interior. Witnesses described the truck to be lowered with small wheels. It was last seen heading towards North Date Creek Drive.
Anyone with information pertaining to this case is urged to contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 771-3260. A cash reward of up to $800 is available for a direct tip to Yavapai Silent Witness that leads to the arrest of a suspect in this case. Calls can be made to 1-800-932-3232 or submit your tip online at yavapaisw.com.