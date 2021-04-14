Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect who tried to abduct 8-year-old girl

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help to identify a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap an 8-year-old-girl near Prescott Valley.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man suspected of attempting to abduct an 8-year-old girl in the Castle Canyon Mesa area near Prescott Valley on Tuesday evening.

Deputies said a girl was riding her bike around 5:45 p.m. near East Duchess Drive and East Princess Lane when a man in a black truck stopped in the street.

The man reportedly opened his truck door and reached out to grab the girl, according to deputies.

A witness told the girl to run away. And the man sped away.

The suspect is described as a white man in his twenties with red or orange hair wearing a white shirt.

The truck is described as shiny black with a black interior. Witnesses described the truck to be lowered with small wheels. It was last seen heading towards North Date Creek Drive.