CHINO VALLEY, Ariz. — Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help to find an 18-year-old man wanted in a shooting on Thursday night in Chino Valley.

Chino Valley police and Yavapai County deputies responded to a weapon offense call near the 1500 block of Autumn Lane around 7:40 p.m.

Authorities say they found an 18-year-old man had been shot in the arm and hip. Investigators identified the suspected shooter as 18-year-old Kobe Buchanan of Paulden.

The victim was airlifted to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Buchanan fled the scene.

Law enforcement went by his home and spoke with his parents. While they were there, Buchanan reportedly called his parents. A deputy got on the phone and tried to get him to turn himself in, according to investigators.

Buchanan reportedly shut off his phone and he hasn't been seen or heard from since.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest. He is believed to be armed. He could be driving a red 2002 Dodge pickup with Arizona license place 0CW7485 .

Buchanan could possibly be in the Phoenix area.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Dispatch by calling 911 or (928) 771-3260. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Yavapai Silent Witness at (800) 932-3232 or submit a tip online at yavapaisw.com.

