Suspects offer to help elderly man carry his groceries inside, then rob him

Deputies are asking for public help in identifying two male suspects in connection with a theft and offering a $400 reward for information.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is asking for help tracking down two suspects who offered to help an elderly man carry his groceries into his house before robbing him.

The homeowner, an elderly man, was returning to his home in the Prescott Country Club area, from a trip to Fry's in Prescott Valley, when a white SUV or pickup truck pulled into his driveway after him. The two men in the vehicle, both described as Hispanic, offered to help the man carry his groceries into the residence, deputies said.

The victim agreed to let them help. Once inside the residence, one of the suspects distracted the victim by leading him to the backyard to talk about landscaping a fence repair, deputies said.

While the victim was outside with the suspect, the second suspect went into the master bedroom and stole a small safe containing $1,000 in cash and three handguns, deputies said.

The guns were described as a black Taurus .38 caliber pistol still in the box, a black World War II era French pistol and a black .38 revolver of an unknown make.

Deputies believe the suspects followed the victim from Prescott Valley or from the Maverick area in the Prescott Country Club.