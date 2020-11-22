Yavapai County Sheriff's K9 deputy leads to seizure of illicit drugs

ASH FORK, Ariz. — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office seized 10 pounds of meth found during a traffic stop on Thursday. The car's driver was arrested.
Edward Joseph Fitzgerald, 67, was stopped on I-40 for a moving violation. While talking with Fitzgerald, the deputy detected deception about his travel plans, deputies said.
When asked if they could search the car, officers were denied. They then conducted a K9 free-air sniff with K9 deputy, Max, when they were alerted to the scent of drugs, deputies said.
Officers located two metal food containers in the backseat hidden by a blanket and pillow. Two vacuum sealed bags were found in the cans, both filled with meth, deputies said.
A total of 10 pounds of meth were seized.
Officers also found a .22 caliber revolver in the vehicle. Fitzgerald admitted to having knowledge of the drugs but refused to provide more detailed information, deputies said.
Fitzgerald was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on charges including transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and weapons misconduct.