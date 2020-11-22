Yavapai County Sheriff's K9 deputy leads to seizure of illicit drugs

K9 deputy, Max, alerted deputies to 10 pounds of meth during a traffic stop on Thursday.

ASH FORK, Ariz. — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office seized 10 pounds of meth found during a traffic stop on Thursday. The car's driver was arrested.

Edward Joseph Fitzgerald, 67, was stopped on I-40 for a moving violation. While talking with Fitzgerald, the deputy detected deception about his travel plans, deputies said.

When asked if they could search the car, officers were denied. They then conducted a K9 free-air sniff with K9 deputy, Max, when they were alerted to the scent of drugs, deputies said.

Officers located two metal food containers in the backseat hidden by a blanket and pillow. Two vacuum sealed bags were found in the cans, both filled with meth, deputies said.

A total of 10 pounds of meth were seized.

Officers also found a .22 caliber revolver in the vehicle. Fitzgerald admitted to having knowledge of the drugs but refused to provide more detailed information, deputies said.