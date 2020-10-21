Yavapai County deputies arrest man accused of trying to burn down trailer with family inside

A Rimrock man was arrested early Saturday morning for attempting to burn down a trailer with his wife and daughters inside, police say.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz — Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Rimrock man early Saturday morning for attempting to burn down a trailer with his family inside, deputies said in a news release Wednesday.

Numerous deputies were dispatched to the 5200 block of North Dave Wingfield Road around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious incident, possibly arson, deputies said.

One deputy had spoken on the phone with Jerry Follett, 34, who mentioned several personal issues and suicide before ending the call, deputies said.

The initial call came in from a third-party family member claiming that they had received a text that Follett was pouring gas on his family's trailer and attempting to light it on fire, deputies said.

The family member mentioned that Follett had been drinking and was threatening "suicide by cop", deputies said.

Another family member who lived close by said they heard loud music coming from the area and saw Follett pouring gasoline on the trailer. They said Follett had locked himself, his wife and two daughters inside threatening to burn it down, deputies said.

At one point, the family was able to escape and went to a business across the street to wait for law enforcement, deputies said.

Follett was also seen waving a silver machete, deputies said.

Follett left before officers arrived, but they located him hiding and convinced him to surrender, deputies said.

During a check of the property, officers noted the overwhelming smell of gasoline. Follett admitted to the incidents reported by family members, deputies said.