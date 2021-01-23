x
Wrong-way driver collision on I-40 near Winslow results in one person dead

The collision resulted in the temporary closing of a portion of the interstate.
WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Public Safety temporarily closed a portion of Interstate 40 near Winslow after a wrong-way driver collided with another driver.

The collision took place in-between Joseph City and Winslow, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. 

It was reported that one of the vehicles was driving the wrong way prior to the collision, DPS said. The identity of the individual who died in the collision or any other details has not been released.

The roadway has since partially reopened, the Department of Transportation said. The right lane continues to be blocked.

This is a developing story. Tune into 12 News for the latest information.
