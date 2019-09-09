A wrong-way driver's dangerous trip was abruptly halted after troopers intervened with spikes, early Monday morning.

The Department of Public Safety says just before 2 a.m. a wrong-way driver was reported going southbound in northbound lanes on I-17 at milepost 271.

A Yavapai County Sheriff's deputy was nearby and caught up with the driver, according to DPS. Metro Units, Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies and state troopers were called out to respond.

DPS says the wrong-way driver was spiked near milepost 234. All four tires were deflated. The driver went the wrong way for about 37 miles before being stopped.

The driver and a passenger were taken into custody.

The driver was arrested for felony DUI.

No one was injured and no crashes were reported.

