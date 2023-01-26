Wrong-way driver sentenced for killing Chandler mixologist

Hannah Dike, 27, was sentenced this week to spend 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHANDLER, Ariz — The wrong-way driver accused of killing a respected mixologist in 2021 has been sentenced to 11.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter, court records show.

Hannah M. Dike, 27, was convicted this week in Maricopa County Superior Court of recklessly causing a crash that took the life of 31-year-old Robert "Bobby" Kramer.

The victim was known in the East Valley community for working as the beverage director at both the Brickyard Downtown and Hidden House in Chandler. Kramer left behind a wife and young son, according to the Phoenix New Times.

At the time of the crash, authorities said Dike was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Chandler Boulevard before hitting Kramer's vehicle.

Dike pleaded guilty last month to manslaughter, which carries a presumptive prison sentence of 10.5 years.

Up to Speed

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.