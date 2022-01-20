Women allegedly lured man through dating app to get robbed. He fought back.

Four people were arrested earlier this month after a botched robbery in Tempe ended with their victim pointing a gun at them, court records show.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Four people were arrested earlier this month for a botched robbery in Tempe they allegedly orchestrated by luring their victim through a dating app, records show.

The victim told Tempe police he had been invited by two women he met through the MeetMe app to come over to their apartment on Jan. 3 near Baseline Road and Mill Avenue, according to a statement written by Tempe police.

Once the man arrived at the residence, two masked men armed with guns appeared and attempted to rob the victim. They allegedly demanded for him to give up his watch and backpack.

Public records show the victim retrieved a handgun from his backpack and discharged three rounds before running out of the apartment.

The victim called 911 to report the attempted robbery and waited at the scene until officers arrived.

According to Tempe police, officers found the four suspects inside the apartment and one of them allegedly told police they lured the victim to their apartment with the intention to rob him.

Court records identify the defendants as Ashton Halverson, Jamal Tyler, Janessa Huggins, and Breana Brunson. They're facing charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

The MeetMe app has been associated with other crimes committed across the country.

A Michigan man was arrested last year for keeping a woman captive at his home after meeting her on the dating app, according to WWMT News.

An Indiana man was beaten to death last summer after arranging to meet a woman he met through the MeetMe app, WISHTV reported.

Up to Speed