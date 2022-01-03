Woman's body found dumped along Bullhead City roadway

A woman who appeared to be in her late 20s to early 30s was found dead along a western Arizona highway.

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Bullhead City police say they are investigating after a woman’s body was found dumped along the side of a road in the western Arizona city.

They say a motorist spotted the unidentified woman near a residential development on Sunday morning and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The woman is described as being white and in her late 20s or early 30s. She had a tattoo saying “family” on her shoulder blade and another tattoo with the initials “BJC” and small hearts on her lower hip.

She was wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, black shoes and a rhinestone belt.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.