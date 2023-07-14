Woman arrested for using the home and credit cards of an elderly woman in the hospital, MCSO says

The victim provided utility bills that showed usage two times greater than the average and had more than $2,000 in unauthorized transactions on her credit cards.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A 40-year-old woman is being accused of fraud and identity theft after police say she took advantage of an elderly woman in the hospital.

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Department said a 78-year-old female victim contacted them on April 7 to report that someone obtained five credit cards belonging to her and had spent approximately $2,000 in unauthorized transactions.

The month prior, the victim was notified that she would have to stay at the hospital for one month after a medical procedure. The victim asked Sarah Freitas, a woman who she hired to pick her fruit from trees, if she would help her obtain items from her home and drive her to the hospital. Deputies said Freitas agreed and the victim gave Freitas the keys to her residence and her vehicle, and she was taken to the hospital.

On April 18, the victim was released from the hospital and had arranged for Freitas to pick her up with her vehicle, but Freitas never showed up, MCSO said.

When the victim arrived at her residence, MCSO said she noticed there were personal items that did not belong to her. The victim also noticed jewelry, kitchen items and personal documents were missing. The victim later provided utility bills which showed usage approximately two times greater than the average, MCSO said. The victim’s credit cards were in a wallet, which was in the living room.

Detectives obtained video surveillance showing who appeared to be Freitas using the victim’s credit cards to make personal purchases. Detectives used law enforcement databases to confirm her identity and then did a photo lineup where the victim identified Freitas.

Detectives arrested Freitas, and during questioning, Freitas admitted she had taken some items out of the residence, sold a few pieces of jewelry and used the victim's credit cards.

Freitas is facing the following charges:

10 counts of fraudulent use of credit card

burglary

4 counts of taking the identity of another

4 counts of theft from a vulnerable adult.

MCSO said if you think you’ve been a victim of fraud, contact 602-876-TIPS (8477).

