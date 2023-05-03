Truck hits woman walking dog, stops to look then takes off, Prescott police say

The suspected vehicle, a White Dodge truck, was last seen near downtown Prescott early Wednesday Morning.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A woman walking her dog was hit by a white Dodge truck around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the Prescott Police Department. That woman was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are looking for a white four-door Dodge truck with a company logo on the side. The truck also has a rack and large toolbox in the bed and toolboxes along the sides.

Police said the driver did back up and look at the woman on the ground before taking off. That driver did not make any effort to help the woman nor contact police.

The woman's dog was OK after the incident, police said.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or suspect vehicle is encouraged to call Prescott Police Officer Bray at 928-777-1988 ext. 5824. You can also report anonymously through Silent Witness at yavapaisw.com or 1-800-932-3232.

Asking for Assistance Prescott Police is currently investigating a serious injury hit and run collision of a pedestrian that occurred in the 700 block of White Spar Road. We are seeking the community's assistance in identifying the vehicle involved. If you recognize this vehicle please call 928-445-3131. The vehicle was last seen southbound on State Route 89. You can also report and remain anonymous through silent witness at yavapaisw.com or calling 1-800-932-3232. Posted by Prescott Police Department on Wednesday, May 3, 2023







