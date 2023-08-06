Woman uses dog to attack officers trying to arrest her

The dog ran off. The woman is in custody.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police officers were attacked by a woman's dog Saturday night when they tried to arrest the woman.

Officers were near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road about 10:30 p.m., when they saw a pick up truck parked in the road, according to a release from Phoenix police. Officers used lights and sirens to try and make a traffic stop.

The truck then drove off, eventually crashing into a fence in front of a residence. As officers moved in to arrest the driver, she released a pit bull, which attacked officers, biting them.

A "less lethal" tool was used against the dog, who took off. The woman was taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault against a police officer and resisting arrest.