AVONDALE, Ariz. — Police arrested a woman after she allegedly tried to light her boyfriend on fire because he would not celebrate with her after she got hired at a Subway restaurant, according to court documents.

Kathy Jones, 46, now faces charges of aggravated assault and criminal damage.

According to the police report, Jones told officers she had two Smirnoff Ice alcoholic beverages and two "strong" mixed drinks that contained rum that night.

MCSO

Her roommate, whom she has a romantic relationship with, alleges Jones sprayed him with lighter fluid and then threw lit matches at him, according to court documents.

The man locked her out of their home as he awaited police arrival. That's when Jones committed criminal damage to the door frame, court documents say.

Jones told police she did not remember how she got locked out of the home, but remembers being upset with her boyfriend after he wouldn't celebrate her hiring at Subway.

Jones is being held on a $15,000 bond.

