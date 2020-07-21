Woman arrested in alleged homicide of man in Phoenix

Police responded to a call about an injured person around 8:30 p.m. on Monday night.

PHOENIX — Pheonix police say they suspect a 33-year-old woman of causing the death of a 27-year-old man on Monday night.

Police responded to a call about an injured person in an industrial area near West Apache Street and South 1st Avenue in Phoenix around 8:30 p.m, investigators said.

Officers found a man who was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators identified a woman the man knows as the primary suspect in the homicide.

Police have not identified the victim or the suspect publicly and have not said how they know each other. Investigators have also not said how the man died.

The investigation is ongoing.