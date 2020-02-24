A woman is in critical condition after she was hit in Phoenix by a car that fled the scene of the crash.

The Phoenix Police Department said the hit-and-run crash occurred in the area of 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, right off Interstate 17, around 4:45 a.m. Monday.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

She was riding a motorcycle when the crash occurred.

The other driver fled the scene.

The roadway was closed while detectives processed the scene.

No additional information was immediately released.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

RELATED: 1 dead after wrong-way crash on State Route 347 near Maricopa; impairment suspected