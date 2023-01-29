Woman steals ambulance from Phoenix hospital, police say

Police arrested the woman, 28-year-old Alejandra DeJesus Rocha, and returned the ambulance to Buckeye Fire Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A woman is in jail after allegedly stealing an ambulance from a west Phoenix hospital and driving it across town, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Around 1 in the morning on Sunday, police got the call that an ambulance had been stolen from Banner Estrella Medical Center near Thomas Road and Loop-101.

Authorities stopped the ambulance near 12th Street and Indian School Road and found it occupied by a woman later identified as 28-year-old Alejandra DeJesus Rocha.

Rocha was arrested and booked into a local jail. The ambulance was turned over to the Buckeye Fire Department.

Police have not released a motive behind the theft.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed