Tempe woman speaks after shooting man she believed was burglarizing cars

The woman said that she felt threatened and then shot the man she believed was trying to burglarize cars.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A woman opened fire on a man she thought was burglarizing her car in Tempe Tuesday morning.

The 20-year-old woman and her roommate woke up to a car alarm going off around 4:30 a.m. at an apartment complex near McClintock Drive and Apache Boulevard.

"I wasn't coming out here expecting to fire the gun, it was more because of what he said, when he told someone to shoot me." the woman said.

She said vehicle break-ins have been on the rise in her apartment complex, most recently this past weekend.

Fearing for her and her roommates' safety she bought the 9mm gun over the weekend for their protection, she said.

"It happens a lot. The craziest part is that on Friday when my car got broken into, it was broad daylight," she said. "I was inside maybe an hour and a half, came out and my car was robbed."

Tuesday morning she thought it was happening again.

"I was asleep and it was about 4:30 and I heard a car alarm and just thinking it was mine because my car has been getting broken into, or someone's alarm," she said. "I came outside with my keys and the gun in my pocket because I didn't know who was going to be out there."

She confronted the guy and when he started to walk away she followed him and after he screamed at someone to shoot her, she fired the gun.

The Tempe Police Department responded immediately and spent the entire morning investigating.

"While checking the area, police located a male subject lying in the parking lot near a bush, he was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital where he is still in critical condition," Sgt. Hector Encinas explained.

Other neighbors like Caley Sandoval heard the commotion and told 12News his car had recently been burglarized too.

"Right now I don't keep anything in my car," he said. "I learned from my experience."

The woman was arrested and released but could face aggravated assault.

Officers said the investigation is on-going.

