Phoenix police shoot, injure woman after alleged confrontation at hotel near Metrocenter Mall

PHOENIX — A woman was shot and injured by Phoenix police officers at a hotel near Metrocenter Mall on Wednesday.

The woman was not immediately identified. She was expected to survive her injuries.

A 911 caller reported seeing a woman firing a weapon, police said. When officers arrived on scene, they allegedly found that the woman had a misdemeanor warrant and drugs.

Police said that while officers tried to detain the woman, she struggled to pull away and pulled out a handgun.

The woman allegedly fired a shot while she struggled with officers. The officers returned fire.

The shooting took place at the Premier Inns off Interstate 17 at Peoria Avenue. It occurred around 6:30 a.m.

No officers were injured. No one else was injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

No other information was immediately released.

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:

