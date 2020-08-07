Phoenix police shoot, injure woman after alleged confrontation at hotel near Metrocenter Mall

PHOENIX — A woman was shot and injured by Phoenix police officers at a hotel near Metrocenter Mall on Wednesday.
The woman was not immediately identified. She was expected to survive her injuries.
A 911 caller reported seeing a woman firing a weapon, police said. When officers arrived on scene, they allegedly found that the woman had a misdemeanor warrant and drugs.
Police said that while officers tried to detain the woman, she struggled to pull away and pulled out a handgun.
The woman allegedly fired a shot while she struggled with officers. The officers returned fire.
The shooting took place at the Premier Inns off Interstate 17 at Peoria Avenue. It occurred around 6:30 a.m.
No officers were injured. No one else was injured.
An investigation is ongoing.
No other information was immediately released.
