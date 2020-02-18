PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized in stable condition after she was shot in Phoenix on Monday during what police called a drug deal that went bad.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, sustained gunshot injuries after the shooting at 99th Avenue and Camelback Road.

She was initially taken to the hospital in serious condition but was in stable condition early Tuesday.

The Phoenix Police Department said the shooting was a "drug transaction that went bad."

The woman met the suspect in a parking lot when the shooting occurred. The suspect has not been apprehended.

There was no suspect description and the investigation is ongoing. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

IN OTHER NEWS: Virus claims life of hospital director in hard-hit Wuhan

ALSO: Ozzy Osbourne cancels North American tour, including Phoenix stop, due to health reasons