Deputies searching for 3 suspects after woman shot during Litchfield Park home invasion

The woman was left with non-life-threatening injuries after officers say three suspects entered her home early in the morning, authorities said.

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. — A woman is recovering in a hospital after being shot during a home invasion early Thursday morning, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

The woman, whose identity hasn't been released by deputies, was transported with non-life-threatening injuries after possibly three intruders entered the home and fired shots, the office said.

Deputies are on the scene near the intersection of 126th Drive and Cercado Lane investigating, authorities said.

Deputies have yet to release the following information:

Descriptions of the suspects involved

Events leading up to the invasion

Whether there is an ongoing threat to the community

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

