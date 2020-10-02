PHOENIX — A Valley woman faces multiple felony charges after allegedly robbing a Phoenix Dollar Tree store at gunpoint and assaulting employees inside the store.

According to court documents, Julieann Bradley, 24, stayed inside a Dollar Tree, located near Glendale and 35th avenues, past closing time. When an employee went to the back office to count the tills, Bradley produced a gun and locked the employee in the office.

Bradley allegedly threatened the employee saying she would shoot them if they didn't comply. Bradley then took all the cash out of two tills and walked the employee back up to the front of the store at gunpoint, court docs say.

Bradley then threw bleach on the employee she had held hostage and struck multiple other employees with the handgun, according to court docs.

Firefighters responded to evaluate the employees. Police arrested Bradley at the scene.

Bradley faces one count of armed robbery, one count of kidnapping and three counts of aggravated assault.

