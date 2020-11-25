Woman robbed, sexually assaulted after getting off bus in west Phoenix

Police are asking the public for help finding two suspects after a woman was sexually assaulted in Phoenix earlier this month.

PHOENIX — Police are asking the public for help finding two suspects after a woman was sexually assaulted in Phoenix earlier this month.

According to Phoenix police, the victim got off the bus near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix and then two suspects pulled her into a parking lot at a nearby business complex and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect also took her gold chain necklace, police say.

The incident happened on Monday, Nov. 2 around 6:30 p.m.

Investigators are asking the public for any information related to this incident.

If anyone has any information related to this incident, they're asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.