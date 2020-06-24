Woman murdered by boyfriend at Phoenix home, police say

Phoenix police said Lori Williams was murdered by her boyfriend, 43-year-old Jeffrey Michael Rhine.

PHOENIX — A woman was murdered by her boyfriend in Phoenix on Tuesday, police said Wednesday.

Lori Williams, 58, was seriously injured when police arrived to her home near Loop 101 and 19th Avenue around 4 p.m.

Police said they were called to the home for an injured woman who was assaulted by a man.

Williams died from her injuries, police said.

Investigators developed probable cause that Williams was murdered by her boyfriend, 43-year-old Jeffrey Michael Rhine, police said.

Officers eventually located Rhine and took him into custody.

He is facing a first-degree murder charge.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, here are some resources available to you. Keep in mind your computer use or call history may be monitored. You may want to use a trusted friend's computer or a computer at a public library to navigate the sites below.

Once it's safe to do so, follow the links to learn more.

- Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence: azcadv.org

Their helpline is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 602-279-2900 or 800-782-6400

- National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

- How to get a protection order in Maricopa County if you're a survivor of domestic violence: azlawhelp.org



- Here are the rules for obtaining a protection order in Arizona

- Find legal advocacy, emergency shelter and housing intervention services in Arizona for survivors of domestic violence: des.az.gov

- Where to take your pets if you are entering a domestic violence shelter: Arizona Humane Society Project Safehouse

Call 911 if you are in danger.

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.

RELATED ARTICLES: