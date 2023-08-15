PD: Teen driver strikes, kills woman in west Phoenix crash

Phoenix police said the crash happened near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road on Monday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A teen driver could be facing criminal charges after an apparent hit-and-run crash left a woman dead in west Phoenix Monday night, the city police department said.

Officers were called to 75th Avenue and Indian School road around 9:30 p.m. reports of a crash and found a woman in critical condition. First responders took her to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. She has not been identified at this time.

Investigators learned that the woman was crossing the street just north of Indian School Road when she was struck. Police learned that the vehicle that hit her was seen leaving the crash, and a witness followed it to a nearby home.

Detectives found the teen driver of the vehicle, and police said he showed no signs of impairment. He could be facing charges pending review of the case, authorities said.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."