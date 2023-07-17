Glendale woman dies after being stabbed in front of her children

Police said the woman had been stabbed multiple times in her face, head, neck and torso.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A woman has died after being stabbed in front of her children by her ex-boyfriend over the weekend, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Police said the stabbing happened on July 15 near 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road.

Officers arrested Victoriano Blas Alejo in connection with the killing, according to police.

The victim was rushed to the hospital after she was attacked. The woman had been stabbed multiple times in her face, head, neck and torso. She was pronounced dead at the hospital at 2:55 p.m., police said.

According to police, the children told investigators they were in their bedroom when the assault began and ran into the living room after hearing their mother screaming for help. The suspect told them they would be next. The children were able to escape with their mother and take her to the hospital.

Police said Alejo was taken into custody at the home he shared with the victim. He was treated for a wound to his neck at the hospital and later discharged and arrested.

Police said Aleja told investigators he had known the victim for a year and dated her for five months. The two had moved in together, along with her children. They had decided to end the relationship two weeks ago but remain roommates.

The assault on the victim came after she started seeing someone new, police said. Aleja told investigators he became jealous and angry and had argued with the victim since the day before the stabbing.

Police said Aleja told investigators he made the conscious decision to take the victim's life, saying if she wasn't going to be with him, she couldn't be in any relationship.

Alejo is facing the following charges:

Murder first-degree

Threatening or intimidating

Aggravated assault

Disorderly conduct

